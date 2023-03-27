Pooja Hegde replaces Kareena in Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel?

By Express News Service

It was announced last year that Salman Khan’s 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s sequel will be titled Pavan Putra. The Kabir Khan directorial starred Salman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and child actor Harshali Malhotra. It is now being reported that Salman has brought Pooja Hegde on board for the film.

As per a Bollywood entertainment website’s report, Pooja will be replacing Kareena in the film. It is still unclear whether Pooja will be playing the same character as Kareena did in the 2015 film.

It is to be noted that Pooja is also the leading lady in Salman’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to release during Eid in April this year.

