Soha, Nushrratt complete filming for Chhorri 2  

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha have completed filming for their upcoming horror sequel film directed by Vishal Furia. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a video of the two jumping in happiness and hugging each other. She wrote, "2 chhoriis very happy to wrap chhorii 2." (sic) According to the makers, Chhorii 2 picks up Sakshi's (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story and will bring back 'some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters'. Vishal, who helmed the 2021 remake based on his own Marathi film Lapachhapi, returns to directing duties in the sequel. Earlier, speaking about Chhorii 2, Soha said, "The role that I play in Chhorii 2 is truly unique and a significant departure from the work I have previously been a part of. I really enjoyed the first edition of Chhorii, and am excited to up the horror quotient in this edition." Nushrratt added, "I am extremely excited and kicked to reprise the role of Sakshi and go back to the world of Chhorii. I cannot wait for the audiences to experience what we have in store for them, this time. It's going to be bigger and better! Chhorii 2 is presented by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment and Psych.