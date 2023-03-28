Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' to release around Diwali

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who are gearing up for their upcoming release Bholaa, will also be seen in another film titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film is a romantic drama directed by Neeraj Pandey (A Wednesday!, 2008; Special 26, 2013; Baby, 2015). It will also star Jimmy Shergill.

According to reports, Ajay will resume the shooting for the film after the release of Bholaa. The first schedule of the Neeraj Pandey directorial was wrapped up in February. It is being reported that the second schedule has already begun in Goregaon with Jimmy Shergill and Saiee Manjrekar.

Ajay and Tabu are expected to join the team in the first week of April. The film will also be shot in Lucknow and overseas. The makers are planning to release Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha around Diwali.

When it comes to Bholaa, the Ajay Devgn directorial will release on March 30. Apart from Tabu, it also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

Bholaa is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi, the sophomore directorial of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kaithi is also the first instalment of the cinematic universe built by Lokesh, followed by Vikram. Kaithi/Bholaa tells the story of an ex-convict who is forced to help a cop bust a drug raid in return for letting him meet his daughter. Ajay will be resuming the role played by Karthi.

