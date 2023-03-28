Home Entertainment Hindi

Netflix gets legal notice for remarks against Madhuri Dixit in 'Big Bang Theory' episode

In the legal notice, Kumar points out that the remarks made by the character are not only offensive but also defamatory.

Published: 28th March 2023 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A political analyst has sent a legal notice to streaming giant Netflix over an episode of "Big Bang Theory" that he claims uses a "derogatory term" against actor Madhuri Dixit.

In the legal notice, Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst, has asked the streamer to remove the first episode of season two where the character of Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar, and Jim Parsons who plays Sheldon Cooper compare Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

In the legal notice, Kumar points out that the remarks made by the character are not only offensive but also defamatory. He has asked the streamer to remove the episode in question or face legal action for promoting discrimination against women.

The legal notice has been sent to Netflix's office in Mumbai.

"It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve.

"I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix - Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity," Kumar said in a statement.

"Big Bang Theory", a CBS sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, premiered in 2007, and concluded in 2019 after a 12 season run.

The show revolved around Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), both physicists at Caltech, who share an apartment; Penny (Kaley Cuoco), a waitress living across the hall; and Leonard and Sheldon's friends and coworkers, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali (Nayyar).

All the 12 seasons of the show are available on Netflix. The streamer could not be reached for a response immediately.

