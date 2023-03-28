Prosenjit Chatterjee: Srikant Roy’s look in 'Jubilee' is dedicated to my father

By Express News Service

Bengali cinema’s superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee is all set to make his OTT debut with Jubilee. In the series, Prosenjit plays studio head Srikant Roy of the illustrious Roy Talkies.

The series also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Srikant’s wife and actress Sumitra Kumari, Aparshakti Khurana plays Srikant’s right-hand man Binod Das, Wamiqa Gabbi plays Niloufer Qureshi, a nautch girl with big dreams, Ram Kapoor plays a loudmouth producer called Shamsher Singh Walia, Sidhant Gupta is Jay Khanna, a dreamy director and Nandish Singh Sandhu plays Madan Kumar, a rising star.

Speaking about his character, Prosenjit shared, “I was living Srikant Roy’s character for 7 months before shooting (due to lockdown), there were just minor changes when I got back on the sets. In the series, you will see me in a very nice hairstyle. This is dedicated to my father Biswajeet Chatterjee, they used to have that kind of styling back in the days.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee is created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane and is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom. The 10-episode series will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting Part 1 on April 7 and Part 2 on April 14 across 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

Wamiqa Gabbi, known for Modern Love Mumbai, plays a nautch girl named Niloufer Qureshi in Jubilee. Wamiqa said that she saw some popular films of the 1950s and 1960s to prepare for her part. According to IANS, she said, “I have always been a fan of period drama films, especially from the black and white era. When Jubilee was offered to me, I jumped at the offer, it was like reminiscing about the good old days.”

