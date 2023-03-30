Striking a chord: Singer Shilpa Rao talks about her journey

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

For over 17 years, singer Shilpa Rao has been mesmerising the audience with her talents. Be it playback singing or independent music. She has successfully created a niche for herself, while belting out hits after hits like Besharam Rang (Pathaan), Ghungroo (War) and Tere Hawaale (Laal Singh Chaddha) among others. Shilpa croons the Hindi version of the song titled Ruaa Ruaa from the movie Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. The sequel of blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 is one of the most awaited movies and is all set to grace the theatres on April 28, 2023. She had previously collaborated with AR Rahman on Mimi film’s track Phuljhadiyon, Jab Tak Hai Jaan film’s song Ishq Shava, reunites with AR Rahman on this beautiful love track from the movie PS-2.

Talking about how she came onboard for the song Ruaa Ruaa and her experience of collaborating with Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman, the singer says, “PS-2 is actually a very legendary franchise and it’s great to be a part of such an epic project. We are getting great response for the song and hope the listeners enjoy the song as much as I did. I think all the three legends AR Rahman Sir, Mani Ratnam Sir and Gulzar Sahab are people whom I grew up listening to when I was in school.

They used to give us goals that you could be very different and do your own thing and you don’t need to follow any format. It showed us that artists can be themselves in their own way and I think that is very important inspiration while growing up. When I got a call for this song and I instantly connected and it was an absolute honour to be a part of this team. The best part is that they give so much space to you to do your thing.”

Sharing about her initial thoughts on her last super trending song Besharam Rang from Pathaan, Shilpa says, “I think, the love that we got from everyone is very humbling and I’m grateful for everything. I am really happy that everyone got the meaning of the song and the song gives you the power to express yourself unapologetically.”

Interestingly for the singer who has sung melodious and dance numbers with equal excellence, she doesn’t plan much ahead. “Every call I get for any song, I just go and try to live up to that song. I have welcomed all types of genres that have come my way. I feel the song should have a human connection and that is very important for me. I’ve been grateful and humbled with my journey till now. I have been fortunate to work with such great people and the kind of love that the audience showed is also very humbling,” says the hitmaker.

Like always, with every positive thing, there’s a touch of criticism on every artist’s platter. Shilpa too is not oblivious to her critics. “I actually take criticism very seriously, it’s not a problem to have that kind of response. I very calmly read it, try to accept it and if any changes have to be done then I do it.

It’s a very normal process of evolution. Music is the only motivation for me to go ahead,” shares the Bulleya singer. “We already have a great audience for music there. I have also performed ghazals and there is great love for ghazals and Urdu poetry,” says Shilpa about Hyderabad as a music loving city. The singer who makes very good coffee, at present is focusing all her energy on Ruaa Ruaa and one single that’s coming up very soon with T-Series.

For over 17 years, singer Shilpa Rao has been mesmerising the audience with her talents. Be it playback singing or independent music. She has successfully created a niche for herself, while belting out hits after hits like Besharam Rang (Pathaan), Ghungroo (War) and Tere Hawaale (Laal Singh Chaddha) among others. Shilpa croons the Hindi version of the song titled Ruaa Ruaa from the movie Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. The sequel of blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 is one of the most awaited movies and is all set to grace the theatres on April 28, 2023. She had previously collaborated with AR Rahman on Mimi film’s track Phuljhadiyon, Jab Tak Hai Jaan film’s song Ishq Shava, reunites with AR Rahman on this beautiful love track from the movie PS-2. Talking about how she came onboard for the song Ruaa Ruaa and her experience of collaborating with Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman, the singer says, “PS-2 is actually a very legendary franchise and it’s great to be a part of such an epic project. We are getting great response for the song and hope the listeners enjoy the song as much as I did. I think all the three legends AR Rahman Sir, Mani Ratnam Sir and Gulzar Sahab are people whom I grew up listening to when I was in school. They used to give us goals that you could be very different and do your own thing and you don’t need to follow any format. It showed us that artists can be themselves in their own way and I think that is very important inspiration while growing up. When I got a call for this song and I instantly connected and it was an absolute honour to be a part of this team. The best part is that they give so much space to you to do your thing.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sharing about her initial thoughts on her last super trending song Besharam Rang from Pathaan, Shilpa says, “I think, the love that we got from everyone is very humbling and I’m grateful for everything. I am really happy that everyone got the meaning of the song and the song gives you the power to express yourself unapologetically.” Interestingly for the singer who has sung melodious and dance numbers with equal excellence, she doesn’t plan much ahead. “Every call I get for any song, I just go and try to live up to that song. I have welcomed all types of genres that have come my way. I feel the song should have a human connection and that is very important for me. I’ve been grateful and humbled with my journey till now. I have been fortunate to work with such great people and the kind of love that the audience showed is also very humbling,” says the hitmaker. Like always, with every positive thing, there’s a touch of criticism on every artist’s platter. Shilpa too is not oblivious to her critics. “I actually take criticism very seriously, it’s not a problem to have that kind of response. I very calmly read it, try to accept it and if any changes have to be done then I do it. It’s a very normal process of evolution. Music is the only motivation for me to go ahead,” shares the Bulleya singer. “We already have a great audience for music there. I have also performed ghazals and there is great love for ghazals and Urdu poetry,” says Shilpa about Hyderabad as a music loving city. The singer who makes very good coffee, at present is focusing all her energy on Ruaa Ruaa and one single that’s coming up very soon with T-Series.