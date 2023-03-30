'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' enters Rs 200 crore club in 21 days

By Express News Service

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is having a consistent run at the box office.

The Luv Ranjan directorial has collected Rs 161 crore (gross) domestically and Rs 40 crore overseas in 3 weeks since its release. The film now has a global box office collection of Rs 201 crore.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has already surpassed the global box office collection of Luv’s previous release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 148 crore). The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer opened at Rs 15.73 crore and had made Rs 92.44 crore by the end of the first week.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

