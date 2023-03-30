Home Entertainment Hindi

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' enters Rs 200 crore club in 21 days

The Luv Ranjan directorial has collected Rs 161 crore (gross) domestically and Rs 40 crore overseas in 3 weeks since its release.

Published: 30th March 2023 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

By Express News Service

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is having a consistent run at the box office. 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has already surpassed the global box office collection of Luv’s previous release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 148 crore). The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer opened at Rs 15.73 crore and had made Rs 92.44 crore by the end of the first week.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Comments

