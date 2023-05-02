Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: If I have to do just one kind of role to become a superstar, I would shoot myself

Over the years, Nawaz has starred in many ground-breaking films, the most memorable though still remains Gangs of Wasseypur

Published: 02nd May 2023 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, has shared that doing different things is what fuels his passion and pursuit for excellence.

The actor attended the trailer launch of Jogira Sara Ra Ra with his co-star Nikki Tamboli on Monday and spoke to the media about how he must constantly evolve as an actor to serve his audience and do complete justice to the stories that he is a part of.

The actor told the media, "You learn every day. It's a new experience that helps enhance your craft. I can't act the way I used to 20 years ago because today, I carry the experience of those many years. It's important to evolve constantly, and with experience, your acting also changes."

Over the years, Nawaz has starred in many ground-breaking films, the most memorable though still remains Gangs of Wasseypur, in which he played the role of a gangster and left everyone spellbound with what turned out to be his breakout role.

"I can't be stuck. If someone tells me that they'll make me a superstar, but I'll have to do just one kind of role, I'll shoot myself. I'll quickly get bored, quit it and join some other field," he said.

(This story first appeared on Cinema Express)

