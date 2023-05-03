SRK’s son Aryan to make directorial debut with Netflix series 'Stardom'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan is gearing up for his directorial debut with a Netflix series. As per reports, the series will have six episodes and is titled Stardom.

Published: 03rd May 2023 09:30 AM

Aryan Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Reports state that the series is set against the backdrop of the film industry and has also been written by Aryan. It is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors later this year. It will be produced by Aryan’s home production Red Chillies Entertainment.

Earlier it was reported that Aryan was working on a script for a web show with a bunch of writers, one of them is Lior Raz. Raz is the director of the Israeli series Fauda. Aryan has studied filmmaking in the US and Shah Rukh on multiple occasions has stated that he is not interested in pursuing acting. 

A few years back, while talking to chat show host David Letterman, SRK told him that Aryan isn’t interested in building a career in acting more so because he has the towering achievements of his father to match-up to but he harbours dreams of being a director or a producer. Apart from Stardom, Aryan recently shot an ad film for his luxury clothing brand DyavolX, where he got to direct his father.

