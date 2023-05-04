Priyanka Chopra Jonas on botched nose job: I went into deep depression

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has once again spoken about her botched nose surgery that left her in a "deep depression".

The actor, who in her memoir "Unfinished" had detailed how the bridge of her nose collapsed during a surgery to remove polyp from her nasal cavity, spoke about the dark phase in her life during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Priyanka said this happened soon after she won the Miss World pageant in 2000.

"It was a dark phase. This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression," the "Citadel" star recalled.

Priyanka, 40, said she was fired from three different movies and thought her acting career "was over before it started".

The actor told the host that she confined herself to her house after the operation, but her late father Ashok Chopra, an Indian Army doctor, encouraged her to get corrective surgery.

"I was terrified of that, but he was like, 'I will be in the room with you.' He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence," she added.

Priyanka also credited director Anil Sharma for giving her a chance with his 2003 directorial "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy".

"I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind. He, while the tide was against me, said, 'It will be a small part but give it your all.' And I did," she said.

Priyanka currently stars in the Prime Video series "Citadel", opposite Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

Her latest film is the romantic comedy "Love Again", co-starring Sam Heughan of "Outlander" fame.

