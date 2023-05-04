Sense of rumour

Kartik Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

Viewers might feel a sense of betrayal when actors, known for playing ‘funny men’, do something sinister on screen. Sumeet Vyas and Sharib Hashmi, who play antagonists in Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming political satire Afwaah, aren’t exactly known for villainous roles. Both are etched in the OTT audience’s memory as the affable boyfriend Mikesh in TVF’s Permanent Roommates, and the cheeky sidekick JK in The Family Man, respectively. Lately, they have been experimenting with more serious characters (Sharib played a backstabbing gangster in Vikram Vedha, while Sumeet was a misogynistic serial killer in Mrs Undercover).

“It’s fine if audience box me in a funny role. It becomes discouraging if makers also allot me only comic characters. That’s why it was important to break away from the set-image and explore other genres. It’s a conscious move,” says Sumeet, who plays polarizing politician Vicky Bana in Afwaah.

Sharib is evasive in revealing details about his character in the film. “It will be sort of a spoiler,” he says. The trailer shows him sporting a curled moustache with a tika on his forehead. He is also seen shooting a person. “This role is something I have never done before. I was out of my comfort zone. When I got the part, I was curious as to how Sudhir Mishra saw me in this character.” This is also the first stint for both actors with Mishra, known for his opinionated cinema and composed demeanour. “I thought he would be a taskmaster and tough to deal with,” says Sharib. “He was actually fun.”

Stating that working with him was part of his bucket list, Sharib adds, “It was like ‘Hazaaron khawaishein poori ho gayi (Like thousand wishes coming true (a reference to Mishra’s 2005 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi)).” Sumeet, on the other hand, lauded the director’s creative approach. “It’s very fluid,” he says. “He is very secure with his content. He doesn’t stick with what’s there in the script. There is a lot of improvisation that happens on set. He is waiting for some magic to happen in the scene, in the moment. This is very liberating for the actors.”

Afwaah circles around three lives: a politician (Sumeet Vyas), his fiancée (Bhumi Pednekar), and a Muslim business leader (Nawazuddin Siddique). After an untoward incident, Bhumi and Nawaz are on the run with Sumeet on their heels. Meanwhile, a rumour is doing the rounds on social media which puts their lives in jeopardy. The film explores the dangers of ignorant WhatsApp forwards and fake news.

“I am guilty of sometimes forwarding unsubstantiated WhatsApp messages,” confesses Sharib. “In case of some news, the truth never comes out, only different versions of it are revealed. Now, you have to decide which version becomes your truth.” Sumeet adds, “I actually discourage my friends from recklessly forwarding WhatsApp messages. I have called some of them up and asked them to not forward unsubstantiated news reports. People don’t realise it can have lethal consequences.”

Blaming sensationalism for the spread of fake news, Sumeet says, “Earlier people watched TV serials and films during the day for entertainment and in the evening watched the news for information. Now people watch the news for entertainment. It’s a very insensitive way to live life. Moreover, this 24x7 consumption of news has desensitised towards human tragedy,” he says.

Asked if fake news has ever impacted their lives, Sharib recalls a personal anecdote, “One day my son showed me a YouTube video which stated that I live in a bungalow and my annual income is Rs 10-15 crore. The video had pictures of me, my wife and my kids. There were four cars outside ‘my bungalow.’”

“I hope this rumour soon comes true,” signs off Sharib.

