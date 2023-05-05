Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' gearing up for Bangladesh release

Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan' will now become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post-1971.

Published: 05th May 2023 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Pathaan_Bangaldesh

'Pathaan'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" is all set to be released in Bangladesh theatres on May 12, production banner Yash Raj Films announced on Friday.

Fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, the Siddharth Anand directorial was released in theatres on January 25 and has raised over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide at the box office.

Produced by YRF, "Pathaan" also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

According to Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, of International Distribution at YRF, "Pathaan" will be the "first Hindi film" to release in Bangladesh since the country attained freedom in 1971.

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, of International Distribution, at Yash Raj Films, said: “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanizes people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that ‘Pathaan,’ which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh.”

"We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel 'Pathaan', our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory," he added.

ALSO READ: 'Pathaan' becomes all-time number one Hindi Film in India 

Indian films were banned from playing in Bangladesh cinemas since its independence in a bid to protect the local movie industry.

The authorities lifted the ban in 2010 as the country's film industry witnessed an unprecedented slide and the number of active movie halls shrank. But after a protest by the local industry, the ban was reimposed.

The government approved the import of films from the Indian sub-continent with certain conditions earlier this year, paving the way for the release of "Pathaan", local media reports said.

“Pathaan” follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone blockbuster Pathaan Bangladesh
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp