Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's 'Jawan' gets a new release date

Billed as an action thriller, the film will mark the Hindi feature film debut of Anirudh Ravichander and Atlee. It stars Nayanthara as the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Published: 06th May 2023 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

A YouTube screengrab from the movie title announcement video starring Shah Rukh Khan.

By Express News Service

While it was earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will release on June 2, the makers on Saturday, announced a new release date. The film will have a worldwide release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

Jawan, billed as an action thriller, is directed by Atlee. It stars Nayanthara as the female lead. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover are also said to be part of the cast.

Backed by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film. Jawan has Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. The film will mark the Hindi feature film debut of Anirudh Ravichander and Atlee.

Earlier, speaking about the film, Shah Rukh said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Atlee, known for directing films like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil, said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven into create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

