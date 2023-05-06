Singer Shaan to make acting debut with Musical 'Music School'

By Express News Service

Singer Shaan is set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film Music School directed by Paparao Biyyala.

Talking about his collaboration and excitement about being part of the project, Shaan was quoted as saying by IANS, “When I first began working on a song for Music School, I had no idea I would end up starring in it as well. When I was recording the song, the director of the film Paparao Biyyala felt I would be the perfect match for the character they were looking at and proposed the idea to cast me."



Shaan further added that he had an idea of the story when recording for the song and he was immediately on board when the director narrated the story to him. “It was an extremely beautiful journey shooting for the film, we majorly shot in Goa and it added to the beauty and lively experience. I am extremely thankful to Paparao sir for giving me this opportunity and making me a part of his passion project." Paparao was in search of a flamboyant, energetic and lively person for the role.



"I then saw Shaan recording for one of the songs from the film, he was so excited and happy, he was literally dancing while recording and I immediately felt we found our guy. Shaan is not just a brilliant singer but also an effortless actor and most importantly a wonderful person. His positive aura and charming attitude convinced me to cast him in Music School."

Music School also stars Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi in lead roles along with Prakash Raj, Ozu Barua, Gracy Goswamy, Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambeognkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava. With music by Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by Kiran Deohans, the film is about the academic pressure that students are put through.

It will hit the theatres on May 12.

(This story first appeared in Cinema Express)

