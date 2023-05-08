'The Kerala Story' Malayalam version set to release on May 12

KOCHI: Despite protests and the banning of the film in West Bengal, the makers of the controversial film The Kerala Story are set to release its Malayalam version later this week.
Mukesh Mehta, film producer, E4 Entertainments, which distributes The Kerala Story in the state, told TNIE that the Malayalam version of the movie will be released on May 12. “We expect to release the Malayalam version on May 12. The censorship processes are currently in progress. Once we receive the certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, the movie will be released in Malayalam as well,” said Mukesh.
The move comes amid reports that the West Bengal government has decided to ban the movie in the state. “What is Kashmir Files? It is to humiliate one section. What is The Kerala Story? It is a distorted story,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.
She also criticised the Kerala government, led by LDF, for not restricting the screening of the movie. Meanwhile, more movie halls have started screening The Kerala Story in Kerala. Earlier, many theatres had backed out from screening the movie following controversies and protests, when it was released in the state last week.
“Only 22 theatres screened the movie on its day of release on Friday. The total has now risen to 31. We are willing to distribute the movie in any theatre that expresses interest to screen the same,” said Mukesh. He also said that the movie is receiving good response and it is running housefull in many theatres.