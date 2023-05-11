Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global ambassador for Gucci, says "I'm honoured"

Alia made her debut at the Met Gala fashion night. She opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung.

Published: 11th May 2023 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt (Photo |Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After making head turns at her Met Gala debut, Alia Bhatt is now giving one more reason to call her global queen.

On Thursday, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor was announced as a global ambassador of a luxury fashion brand, Gucci.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, "Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag."

Alia took to Instagram to share her excitement and feelings with her fans.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I'm honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci."

Alia dropped pictures of herself in two different Gucci outfits.

In the first picture, the actor can be seen donning a textured pink shirt that she paired with a black skirt and matching belt.

In the next image, Alia slayed the check blazer and matching pant look.

For glam up, she opted for a sleek open-hair look and statement earrings.

She was also seen holding Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.

As soon as the news was announced, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Janhvi Kapoor reacted with heart and fire emojis.

Fans showered their love and heart emojis.

Alia made her debut at the Met Gala fashion night. She opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung. She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings.

For the glam, she opted for a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base. This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'. Several pictures and videos of the star went viral on social media in which she could be seen posing for the camera at the Gala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Gucci
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp