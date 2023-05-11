Home Entertainment Hindi

'City of Dreams' season three to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26 

"City of Dreams" is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.

City of Dreams

Poster of the series 'City of Dreams' season three (Photo | IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The third season of the popular series "City Of Dreams" will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The streaming service shared the release date of the third chapter along with its official trailer on its social media handles.

The Nagesh Kukunoor-directed show follows the story of the feud within the Gaikwad family, which erupts after an assassination attempt on a polarising political figure.

It features an ensemble cast of Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha.

The new season will see Ameya Gaikwad (Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Bapat) come together to protect their legacy from their rivals and external forces.

The show's first season came out in May 2019, followed by the sophomore instalment in July 2021.

In a statement, Kulkarni said season three delves deep into the web of politics, the Gaikwad and all that surrounds them.

"Working on this show has been a creatively satisfying experience and my character, Ameya Rao Gaikwad has seen a graph of growth at each step. He undergoes a significant transformation in this season, through a series of events that fundamentally alter the core of his persona. Audiences will see a new evolved take on the relationship Ameya shares with Poornima," the actor said.

Bapat said she found the character of Poornima "extremely complex, emotional and layered".

"She navigates life one step at a time and attempts to strike the perfect balance between the turmoil of her personal life and the urge to come back even more powerfully, to protect her legacy. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Disney+ Hotstar across all seasons. Moreover, It was an incredible experience to work with such seasoned actors like Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar and I am looking forward to audience reactions this season," she added.

