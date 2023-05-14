Mother's Day 2023: Bollywood songs to dedicate to your mom

Talking about the best Mother's day song? How can one forget this super-emotional song from the film 'Taare Zameen Par'? The film had a distinct narrative in and of itself, and the song may be heard on stage when this youngster, Ishaan Awasthi, was sent to his boarding school for his own good. The song was written by Prasoon Joshi and performed by Shankar Mahadevan. The film also starred Aamir Khan and Tisca Chopra in the lead roles.