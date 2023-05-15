Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan thanks stranger for dropping him to shoot location on time

Published: 15th May 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Stranger dropping actor Amitabh Bachchan to his shoot location (Photo | Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan)

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has thanked a stranger for helping him beat the traffic and reach his shooting location on time.

Bachchan, 80, shared a photograph with a biker on his Instagram on Sunday night.

"Thank you for the ride buddy. Don't know you. But you obliged and got me on time to location of work faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams. Thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner (sic)," he captioned the post.

In the photograph, the cinema icon can be seen sitting on the back seat of the bike, wearing a casual bottom paired with a corduroy jacket, white shoes and sunglasses. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

Rohit Bose Roy wrote: "You are the coolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you." "Had always heard Mr Bachchan has always been the most punctual. Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you. I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this," said actor Sayani Gupta.

While most of his colleagues and fans praised Bachchan's decision to opt for a bike ride to reach on time, some pointed out that the film star and the biker are not wearing helmets.

"Where is the helmet sir," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Sir, it is mandatory to wear a helmet. Just a cap won't do."

" Bachchan is currently shooting for "Section 84", directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi movie "Project K", co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

