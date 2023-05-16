Home Entertainment Hindi

Brahma Kamala to be screened at Melbourne Indian Film Festival

Director Siddu Poornchandra’s Brahma Kamala is set to be screened at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival.

Published: 16th May 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

​ Advithi Shetty ​

By Express News Service

Director Siddu Poornchandra’s Brahma Kamala is set to be screened at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival. The film has already won several awards and accolades at various film festivals, including the Eediplay International Film Festival in France, the Wonderland International Film Festival in Sydney, and the Old Monk International Film Festival in Nepal. 

The film’s lead actor, Advithi Shetty, has also won the Best Actor award at the Indo-Singapore Film Festival. Brahma Kamala has been selected for screening at several other prestigious film festivals, including the Dada Saheb Phalke, Arunodaya, and Kalakari Film Festivals.

Expressing his confidence in the film’s unique storyline, Siddu says, “I had faith in this subject right from the beginning because of its unique storyline. We are confident that this film will receive many more awards.”

Brahma Kamala is based on a true incident that occurred in a village near Ramnagar. The film’s music is composed by Ananth Aryan and Loka Surya and Deepu are in charge of cinematography and editing, respectively.

