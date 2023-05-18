Breaking new ground: Shishir and Aditya Ashree's big leap from stage to silver screen

By Express News Service

Talented theatre actors Shishir and Aditya Ashree are making a big leap from the stage to the silver screen with Shashank Soghal's Daredevil Musthafa. While Shishir plays the titular role of Musthafa, Aditya stars as Ramanuja Iyengari, who are the central character of the film.

The grammar of cinema is different from theatre: Shishir

Shishir's passion for acting began at the age of 6 when he joined Mandya Ramesh’s summer camp at Theatre school, Natana. As he grew up, he realised the importance of creativity in art and decided to pursue theatre seriously, honing his skills in stage plays. He then made a mark on the small screen with the teleserial, Mahakaali. His dream of stepping into the silver screen has finally come true with Daredevil Musthafa (DDM).

Reflecting on his audition for DDM, Shishir shares an interesting story. "My father, who is a teacher, used to have my picture as his profile picture on WhatsApp. This caught the attention of Sharath, a mutual friend and a team member of DDM. I was auditioned, and later they finalised me for the lead role," explains Shishir.

While Shishir believes that an actor is an actor irrespective of the medium, there are obvious differences between cinema and stage. "In stage plays, we have the audience, and there are limitations. Working in front of the camera is different from directly showcasing your performance to the audience. However, as an actor, the essence of the performance remains the same, whether on stage or on the big screen."

Directed by Shashank Sohgal, DDM is based on a short story by Poornachandra Tejaswi, and is set in a college backdrop. Shishir, who was 23 when he received the offer, found it challenging to portray an 18-year-old character. "I skipped the gym and took up swimming to get lean. I also went on a diet.

Coming from a different cultural background, it was important for me to understand the nuances of playing Musthafa,. I sought references and received help from my good friend. I even learned to play football and perform magic tricks for the role. This being my debut film, I learned the art of facing the camera and the process of acting for the silver screen during the making of DDM with Shashank Sohgal as my perfect guide," shares Shishir.

Having experienced the taste of cinema, Shishir is determined to make the most of this opportunity. "I have always wanted to be part of the creative field in the best possible way, and DDM has given me the right launch. Going forward, I aspire to be a part of good films. However, my bond with theatre will always remain strong," concludes Shishir.

I followed a strict diet for 564 days to look 18: Aditya Ashree

Aditya Ashree, originally from Shivamogga, arrived in Bengaluru in 2012 with a strong aspiration to pursue a career in acting. Not having a background in films, Aditya's journey to the silver screen took time to materialise. With Daredevil Musthafa, he embraces the opportunity to showcase his talent as a lead actor and hopes that this film will mark a significant milestone in his career. "I turned to theatre to build a strong foundation as an actor, and for 7 years, I solely focused on stage plays," shares Aditya. Eventually, he also had the opportunity to play character roles in two films, 6 ne Maili and Adipurana. After 11 years, Aditya finally gets to fulfill his long-standing wish of becoming an actor.

Portraying the character of Ramanuja Iyengari in Daredevil Musthafa posed a challenge for Aditya as he had to portray a character nine years younger than his actual age. "I was selected for the role during the Covid period, which gave me ample time for preparation. I followed a strict diet for 564 days, mainly consisting of vegetables. The age of 18 holds a certain innocence that we have passed through, and my theatre experience helped me reconnect with that age. The majority of the film's characters were 18 years old, and I had to match their energy, and I made sure I was the perfect fit," explains Aditya.

Describing his character, Aditya states, "Ramanuja is an energetic leader, a champion. The film explores his reactions when Musthafa enters the college."

He expresses confidence that this film will be a breakthrough in his career, adding, "Playing a lead actor has always been a big dream, and the role I have received in DDM is something I dreamt of back in 2012. I waited for an opportunity to showcase my talent as a lead actor and I hope that this film will mark a significant milestone in my career," he signs off.

