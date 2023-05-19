Angad Bedi, Barkha Singh to star in Hindi adaptation of K-drama Suspicious Partner

Actor Angad Bedi will be next seen in the rom-com series 'A Legal Affair', alongside Barkha Singh. The show is produced by Jio Studios and is the official Hindi adaptation of the Korean drama Suspicious Partner.
The series has been shot in Delhi and Mumbai and will be released later this year. The script is adapted by Sulagna.
Shedding more light on the series, Angad said, “A Legal Affair is about a love story between a lawyer and his associate. It’s an intense romantic drama, which is a genre I haven’t dabbled in before. I did essay the role of a lawyer previously but that was a different space altogether. Also, this show is an official adaptation of the K-drama, Suspicious Partner, which is already such a successful show.
It’s kind of tricky since the Korean version was already a hit, so people have high expectations and it’s up to the actors and makers as to what more they can bring to the show."
Directed by Karan Darra, A Legal Affair is the first collaboration of Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi. All the episodes of the series will be streamed online on the JioCinema app or My Jio app. The release date hasn’t been announced yet.
(This story first appeared on Cinema Express)