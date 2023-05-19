Noted astrologer P Khurrana, father of Ayushmann and Aparshakthi, passes away

It was a sad day at the Khurrana household as famed astrologer P Khurrana, the father of actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, passed away due to health complications.
The statement from the actors read, "It’s with deep sadness we inform you that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.
Khurrana, who hailed from Chandigarh, Punjab, was popularly known for his contribution to the field of astrology, especially his books on the subject.
