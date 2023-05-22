We have dedicated 'Ghuspaith' to photojournalists like Danish Siddiqui, says Amit Sadh

By Express News Service

Actor Amit Sadh is going to be seen next in the short film Ghuspaith. The film was recently screened at the Boston International Film Festival 2023.

Stating that the film is dedicated to photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, Amit said, “I'm thrilled to be a part of this project. When Mihir approached me for the film, his preparation and exuberance won me over. That's why I said yes to Ghuspaith. They say pictures speak a thousand words. We've dedicated the film to photojournalists like Danish Siddiqui, who risked their lives to report realities to us.”

Danish was the Chief Photographer India for Reuters. In 2018, he became the first Indian along with photographer Adnan Abidi to win the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the 2015 Rohingya refugee crisis. In 2021, Danish was killed during a clash between Afghan security forces and the Taliban while he was covering the incident. He, posthumously, received his second Pulitzer in 2022 for the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Amit will next be seen in films like Main, Pune Highway and the series Duranga 2.

Actor Amit Sadh is going to be seen next in the short film Ghuspaith. The film was recently screened at the Boston International Film Festival 2023. Stating that the film is dedicated to photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, Amit said, “I'm thrilled to be a part of this project. When Mihir approached me for the film, his preparation and exuberance won me over. That's why I said yes to Ghuspaith. They say pictures speak a thousand words. We've dedicated the film to photojournalists like Danish Siddiqui, who risked their lives to report realities to us.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Danish was the Chief Photographer India for Reuters. In 2018, he became the first Indian along with photographer Adnan Abidi to win the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the 2015 Rohingya refugee crisis. In 2021, Danish was killed during a clash between Afghan security forces and the Taliban while he was covering the incident. He, posthumously, received his second Pulitzer in 2022 for the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Amit will next be seen in films like Main, Pune Highway and the series Duranga 2.