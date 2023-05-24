Mystery drama series 'School of Lies' to land on Disney+ Hotstar in June

By PTI

MUMBAI: Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday announced that its upcoming series "School of Lies", starring Nimrat Kaur, will premiere on its platform on June 2.

Produced by BBC Studios, the eight-episode mystery drama show is directed Avinash Arun Dhaware, a press release stated.

The series also stars Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi along with Varin Roopani, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Hemant Kher, Parthiv Shetty, Adrija Sinha and Aalekh Kapoor.

"School of Lies" is set in the fictional Dalton Town, surrounded by hills where a young 12-year-old boy goes missing from a private boarding school RISE, and the subsequent domino effect it causes as the truth is only as complex, as simple.

A tale of shame, anger and grief, the narrative explores various stakeholders as the mystery unfolds - young boys on the cusp of adulthood, an ageing teacher with a terrible secret, a distant counsellor with a moral conflict and a panicking mother in denial.

Kaur essays the role Nandita Mehra, the school counsellor, and the actor said she learnt about the layered complexities of children and how they can reveal a new side to them every step of the way.

This unique series, inspired by real-life events, brings forth mind-bogglingly unpredictable occurrences behind the closed gates of a fictional boarding school.

"Playing the highly complex role of a guidance counsellor in this establishment with the dilemma of having to choose between the right and the necessary path of action in unprecedented life situations was not only tremendously rewarding but an experience that'll forever be close to my heart," she added.

