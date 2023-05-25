Home Entertainment Hindi

First looks of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt from 'Rocky Aur Rani' unveiled on Karan Johar's birthday 

Penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani ' is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.

Published: 25th May 2023 01:19 PM

Rocky Aur Rani

First look of actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are "the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe" in the flamboyant first look of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", a film by director Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year.

The posters of the actor duo, who previously co-starred in 2019's "Gully Boy", were revealed on Thursday on the occasion of Johar's 51st birthday.

Johar's family banner Dharma Productions shared the first glimpses of Singh as Rocky and Bhatt as Rani on its official Twitter page.

"Meet the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe – Rocky & Rani! Inn dono ki prem kahaani hai adhuri without their family! STAY TUNED & MEET THEIR PARIVAAR! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year," the production house said in the tweet.

The film, billed as a family drama, Johar's returns to direction after 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

He made his directorial debut in 1998 with "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. As Rocky, Singh looks like a rockstar.

"Yaaron ka yaar, rocking in every avatar, aur iss 'prem kahaani' ka dildaar - meet Rocky!" read his character description. Alia's Rani is draped in a classy modern sari.

"Dilon ko dhadkaane aa rahi hai woh - the 'Rani' of this 'prem kahaani'!" the banner said about her character description.

Penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani ' is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.

