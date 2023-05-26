Rosshan Andrrews set to make Bollywood directorial debut

By Express News Service

Shahid Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of the Ali Abbas Zafar actioner Bloody Daddy, will soon be seen in another action-thriller where he will be essaying the role of the cop. The film will be directed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews known for films like Salute (2022) and Kayamkulam Kochunni (2018).

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film’s plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Talking about this film and role, Shahid said, “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom I worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier. Rosshan is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind.”

Rosshan said, “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. The combination of Shahid’s exceptional acting, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s expertise as a producer and Zee Studios’ commitment to delivering groundbreaking content is truly inspiring.”

Shahid Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of the Ali Abbas Zafar actioner Bloody Daddy, will soon be seen in another action-thriller where he will be essaying the role of the cop. The film will be directed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews known for films like Salute (2022) and Kayamkulam Kochunni (2018). The film is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film’s plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path. Talking about this film and role, Shahid said, “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom I worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier. Rosshan is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rosshan said, “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. The combination of Shahid’s exceptional acting, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s expertise as a producer and Zee Studios’ commitment to delivering groundbreaking content is truly inspiring.”