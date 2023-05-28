Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan excited to team up with Jr NTR on 'War 2'

The 49-year-old also shared an update about his next release, "Fighter", billed as the first aerial action franchise. The film directed by Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Superstar Hrithik Roshan is thrilled about sharing screen space with "RRR" actor Jr NTR in the upcoming movie "War 2". Roshan will be pitted against Jr NTR in the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster "War", which was helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is taking over the director's chair for the follow-up, which is a part of Yash Raj Films' ambitious Spy Universe that also features Salman Khan's Tiger" movies and Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pathaan".

On the sidelines of the IIFA Awards here, Roshan was asked about collaborating with Jr NTR on the upcoming film and he said, "I am very excited."

"I am coming after 'Vikram Vedha', with 'Fighter'. I am excited about that. 'Fighter' is nearing completion and we are almost done with it. Fingers crossed," he said.

Asked about the challenges of working in back-to-back action movies, the actor said: "It is bone breaking, you get injured a lot."

At the 2023 IIFA Awards ceremony on Saturday night, Roshan lifted the best actor trophy for his performance in action-thriller "Vikram Vedha".

