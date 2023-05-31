Dimple Kapadia: Each performance is a team effort

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia gave a power-packed performance in the series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, but the 65-year-old actor said that one cannot have a decent performance if the role has no meat.

Asked how she feels about the series redefining relationships between women, Dimple told IANS: “I haven’t broken the barrier. It is the character that has broken the barrier. And that’s important. At the end of the day, it’s the written material, it’s the role, it’s the character that really works, and people often mistake it by saying—Oh, what a great performance.”

“You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat. If the character is not good enough, if the lines are not good enough - it’s an effort by the entire team.” The actor firmly believes that each performance is a team effort.

“It’s unbelievable where it can get you. In the sense that even a hug from a dress person or your makeup artist, even that matters, and it translates, so it’s a complete team effort. You can’t stand there alone and do anything,” she said.

In Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Dimple plays a strong-headed matriarch and a drug lord. It is the women in her family who take care of the business. The crime drama also stars Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseeruddin Shah.

Talking about how much of herself she saw in her character of Rani Baa, Dimple said: “It would be a lie to say that in every character that you do, there has to be 30 percent of yourself, otherwise, where do you dig from? Where do you get your experiences from?

Where do you get your emotions from? So yes, 30 percent of it is you.”

She added: “And the other thing is that I’m silly, but I don’t think I have done any work - I have this thing where some part of my jewellery has to be on me, I don’t know why, it’s been like that always from the beginning, so that there is always some part of me and I take it from there.”

Directed by Homi Adajania, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, is available on Disney+ Hotstar.



Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia gave a power-packed performance in the series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, but the 65-year-old actor said that one cannot have a decent performance if the role has no meat. Asked how she feels about the series redefining relationships between women, Dimple told IANS: “I haven’t broken the barrier. It is the character that has broken the barrier. And that’s important. At the end of the day, it’s the written material, it’s the role, it’s the character that really works, and people often mistake it by saying—Oh, what a great performance.” “You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat. If the character is not good enough, if the lines are not good enough - it’s an effort by the entire team.” The actor firmly believes that each performance is a team effort.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It’s unbelievable where it can get you. In the sense that even a hug from a dress person or your makeup artist, even that matters, and it translates, so it’s a complete team effort. You can’t stand there alone and do anything,” she said. In Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Dimple plays a strong-headed matriarch and a drug lord. It is the women in her family who take care of the business. The crime drama also stars Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseeruddin Shah. Talking about how much of herself she saw in her character of Rani Baa, Dimple said: “It would be a lie to say that in every character that you do, there has to be 30 percent of yourself, otherwise, where do you dig from? Where do you get your experiences from? Where do you get your emotions from? So yes, 30 percent of it is you.” She added: “And the other thing is that I’m silly, but I don’t think I have done any work - I have this thing where some part of my jewellery has to be on me, I don’t know why, it’s been like that always from the beginning, so that there is always some part of me and I take it from there.” Directed by Homi Adajania, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, is available on Disney+ Hotstar.