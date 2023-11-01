Sushmita Sen shot 'Aarya 3' action after heart attack

By Express News Service

Actor Sushmita Sen, who had suffered a heart attack during the filming of the third season of her hit streaming show Aarya, elaborated on how the environment and set-up on shoot helped her ease into the process.

Opening up about returning to the sets of the show, Sushmita said, “I was itching to get back to work and I believe the longer you sit and ponder about a situation, you give it the chance to engulf you. The only way to move past any life challenge is to keep forging ahead and all I needed was the green light from my doctor to proceed.”

“Earlier on, I didn’t think shooting action sequences just one month after my heart attack was possible but the trust I had in my team was enough,” said the former Miss Universe. Sushmita added: “My confidence in returning to the set stemmed from knowing I had the necessary support anytime I needed it - whether it was people or even medical support - we had a complete hospital setup, doctors, an ambulance, and everything ready as we resumed shooting.”

Aarya 3 is the third part of the popular action-thriller franchise headlined by Sen. The first season of Aarya premiered in 2020. The first season was nominated for the ‘Best Drama’ series at the International Emmy Awards.

The second part was dropped in 2021. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The show was created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. It stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, and Sikandar Kher, among others.

