Home Entertainment Hindi

Yash Raj Films to open advance booking for 'Tiger 3' on November 5 

Shah Rukh is expected to make a special appearance in "Tiger 3", which is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra.

Published: 01st November 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi.

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) will open the advance booking for the much-anticipated Salman Khan-starrer "Tiger 3" on November 5, a week ahead of its release.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif as Zoya, the upcoming movie is set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 12.

In a press release, the studio said the film's shows will start from 7 am across the country.

"YRF is set to open advance bookings of 'Tiger 3' in India from Nov 5th! The film is releasing during Diwali vacations so cinemas have requested for an early start time as fans of the YRF Spy Universe have been reaching out to exhibitors to conduct early morning shows to avoid spoilers. 'Tiger 3' will be also available for audiences to consume in multiple Premium formats like: 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX 2D, PVR P[XL], DBOX, ICE and 4DE Motion," the release added.

Set after the events of this year's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan", "Tiger 3" will see Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country.

                                                       (Photo | Twitter)

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, along with Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra and Anant Vidhaat.

Shah Rukh is expected to make a special appearance in "Tiger 3", which is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra.

WATCH | 'Tiger 3' trailer: Salman Khan tries to save his family as Emraan Hashmi plots revenge

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yash Raj Films Tiger 3 advance ticket booking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp