Book on Sidhu Moosewala murder to be adapted for screen

The narrative is more than just a mystery; it paints a comprehensive picture of the dark underbelly of an industry often glamorized but rarely understood.

Slain Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala. (Photo | Sidhu Moosewala Facebook)

By Express News Service

The book Who Killed Moosewala? The Spiralling Story of Violence in Punjab based on the life, times and assassination of Punjabi singer-rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala, will soon be adapted for screen. The rights to the book have been acquired by Sriram Raghavan mentored Matchbox Shots, the production house known for backing Andhadhun (2018), Monica, O My Darling (2022) and Scoop (2023).

The book, written by crime journalist Jupinderjit Singh, delves into the ominous influence of drugs and the eruption of violence driven by gangsters’ growing dominance in Punjab. The narrative is more than just a mystery; it paints a comprehensive picture of the dark underbelly of an industry often glamorized but rarely understood.

Expressing his excitement over the book getting a screen adaptation, Jupinderjit said, “I was really impressed with the kind of work Matchbox Shots was producing, and I am thrilled that they have taken the rights to the book to develop it further.”

The project will be led by Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots, who has assisted Sriram Raghavan on Badlapur apart from making several shorts. “The story is an intricate interplay of crime, fame, and music in Punjab, a narrative that demands contemplation and understanding,” she said. It is still unclear whether the book will be adapted into a film or a series.
 

