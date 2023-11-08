WATCH | Trailer of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sam Bahadur' pays tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

By Express News Service

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal starrer war-drama Sam Bahadur was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP films. While Vicky plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film, it also features Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam’s wife Siloo.

The trailer traces the journey of Sam Manekshaw from the point of him joining the Army to finally becoming the country’s first Field Marshal. We see him being a close confidante to Indira Gandhi but also disagreeing with her if need be.

Sam is portrayed to be a true Army man for whom the military and its ethics come before the whims of politicians. “This is war, me and my soldiers are trained for it. You focus on politics for which you are trained,” he is seen telling a minister. Neeraj Kabi is also seen in the trailer, possibly in the role of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The film marks Meghna's second collaboration with Vicky after Raazi (2018) which starred Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Sam Manekshaw was the first soldier in the Indian Army to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. He is credited for India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Bhavani Iyer has penned the film’s script along with Meghna's father, the celebrated writer and poet Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava. With music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Gulzar also serves as one of the lyricists in the film. Sam Bahadur is slated to release on December 1.

