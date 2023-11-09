Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs gets a teaser

By Express News Service

Jio Studios shared the official teaser of the film Mrs, starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The fifty-second-long teaser features a happy Sanya who gets married into a seemingly perfect family. But all is not as rosy as it looks as she tirelessly toils in the kitchen all day long and is expected to toe the line to "family rules." Does she abide by patriarchal rules or decides to go her way?

Sharing the teaser of the film, Jio Studios official Instagram handle said, “All set to inspire, move and spark conversations about the challenges & triumphs faced by women globally at the world stage! We are happy to announce our film Mrs, a captivating story of strength & resilience, will have its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on 17th November. The powerful narrative has also been selected under the Critics’ Pick Competition category at the film festival.

Sharing her excitement about the film’s premiere Sanya Malhotra says, "I'm overjoyed to share the news of Mrs being selected for the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. This film is very close to my heart, as it is a reminder that women have the strength to shatter the chains of patriarchal norms. My character's determination as an aspiring dancer in the face of patriarchal expectations reflects the resilience of women."

Billed as "a captivating account of a woman's strength and resilience", the film also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles. It has been co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja and Presented by Jio Studios. Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs has been penned by Anu Singh Choudhary, Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav.

