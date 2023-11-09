'The Archies' trailer: The gang gets together for music, milkshakes and environmentalism

By Express News Service

The trailer of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies was released on Thursday. Based on the popular Archie Comics, the film will mark the debut of many actors including Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Boney Kapoor) and Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter). It also stars Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Welcome to the 1960s. In the small, hill town of Riverdale live Archie Andrews (Agastya) and gang. The 17-year-olds are having the time of their lives frolicking and giggling in a West Anderson-ique world. True to their comic book counterparts, Archie harbours dreams of becoming a musician, Betty (Khushi) is the girl-next-door while Veronica (Suhana) is the rich new girl in town. There are cakes, milkshakes, music and dancing. But when Veronica’s industrialist father (Alyy Khan), with an approval from the town authorities, decides to build a hotel which might be the end of the gang’s beloved ‘Green Park’, it is now upto the kids to save their heritage.

Speaking about the trailer, director Zoya shared, “Having spent a lot of my childhood living in an Archie Comic, I am thrilled to introduce Riverdale to this generation. The characters are iconic, their teenage life innocent, the world simpler, a time when less was more.”

When it comes to other characters, Dot will be seen as Ethell Muggs while Mihir Ahuja will play Jughead Jones. Vedang Raina and Yuvaraj Menda will play Reggie Mantle and Dilton Doiley, respectively.

Backed by Tiger Baby Films in collaboration with Archie Comics and Graphic India, The Archies is written by Reema Kagti, Zoya, and Ayesha Devitre.

The film will premiere on Netflix on December 7.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

