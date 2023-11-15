'Tiger 3' adds Rs 42.50 crore to domestic BO figures on Day 3; total collection at Rs 146.25 crore

By PTI

MUMBAI: The total domestic box office collection of Salman Khan-starrer "Tiger 3" stands at Rs 146.25 crore after the action thriller earned Rs 42.50 crore on the third day of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film earned Rs 44.50 crore on day one and collected Rs 59.25 crore on day two.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) production, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, released in theatres on November 12.

"Tiger 3 earned around 42.50 cr India net on its third day for all languages (early estimates)," the website reported.

The film, a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai", released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Set after the events of "Pathaan", "Tiger 3" sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country.

YRF is yet to release the third day's official box office figures of "Tiger 3".

