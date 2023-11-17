Home Entertainment Hindi

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' to now release in January 2024

The team behind 'Merry Christmas'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's upcoming directorial "Merry Christmas" has a new release date of January 12, 2024, the makers announced on Thursday.

The Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer has been delayed multiple times and it was last slated to come out in theatres on December 12 this year.

Presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, the upcoming film is described as "a genre-defying tale" shot in Hindi and Tamil with a different set of supporting actors, according to a press release.

In a statement, the film's team expressed their deep love for the project and their unwavering commitment to delivering a truly exceptional cinematic experience.

"We have made this film with a lot of love & passion like every filmmaker does however with the back-to-back movie releases and packed last two months of 2023, we have taken the decision to extend the season of joy and bring our film to the theatres on 12th January 2024," they said.

While the Hindi version of "Merry Christmas" co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, the Tamil iteration has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, "Merry Christmas" also features cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.

