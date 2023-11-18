Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut, R. Madhavan reunite for pan-India psychological thriller

Published: 18th November 2023 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: After the successful ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise, actors Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan are set to star together once again in an upcoming psychological thriller.

The production commenced today in Chennai.

Kangana took to social media to make the announcement. In a post, she said: "Today in Chennai, we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now, need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script ."

After their collaboration on ‘Thalaivii’, Kangana joined forces once again with the director Vijay.

The actress expressed excitement at teaming up with the director again: "Dear Vijay sir after the incredible experience of thalaivii, happy to be basking in your glory againi love to be your team and take your commands. Thank you sir."

The music for the film is composed by the talented G.V. Prakash Kumar, adding an additional layer of intrigue to the upcoming thriller. Nirav Shah, celebrated for his cinematography in numerous blockbusters, serves as the Director of Photography (DOP), ensuring a visually stunning cinematic experience.

The film will be catering to both Hindi and Tamil-speaking viewers.

