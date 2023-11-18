Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's 'Animal' teaser lights up Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and producer Bhushan Kumar were present at the event to witness the teaser of their upcoming movie on the iconic skyscraper.

Published: 18th November 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 12:11 PM

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'. (Photo | Twitter/AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film 'Animal.'

On Friday night, a special 60-second cut of the film's teaser was played on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and producer Bhushan Kumar were present at the event to witness the teaser of their upcoming movie on the iconic skyscraper.

Several pictures and videos of the teaser playing at Burj Khalifa went viral on social media.

At the event, Ranbir was seen twinning with Bhushan Kumar in all-black outfits, while Bobby looked dapper in a white shirt paired with blue denim.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday.

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asked if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "You won't be like your father". He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He then told her to ask about anything and he would be "honest".

The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

The film will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

