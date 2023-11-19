Home Entertainment Hindi

Documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Palestine, Ukraine and other ongoing war zones

Patwardhan won the award for his film titled Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam/The World is Family.

Documentary Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan

Documentary Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan (Photo | PTI)

Indian documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, in his acceptance speech for the Best Editing award at the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), called for an "immediate ceasefire" in the ongoing war zones.

In his speech, he said that he was taking the opportunity to amplify all international voices calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine, Ukraine, and other ongoing war zones. 

"'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free' is a misunderstood slogan. Some interpret it as a slogan calling for a One State solution and the ethnic cleansing of Jews. This misunderstanding is why the real meaning of the slogan should be explained and emphasized – it is a call for a land where Muslims, Jews, Christians, and all others can live together in peace and harmony and with equal rights," he said.

Patwardhan applauded those who pulled out of the festival and sparked an international debate and those who stayed back to continue the debate from within. He also lauded those who allowed the space to do it.

He further added, "Our protests have been non-violent. Non-violence can build a global community. In many parts of the world Palestinians and Jews are marching together with others to demand an immediate ceasefire and a just peace."

He ended his speech by saying, "The entire world is enslaved by a global arms industry that profits from every war and from every death. It is from this slavery that our world must be set free."

