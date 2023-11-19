IFFI to kick start tomorrow; to have new features this year

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

GOA: A Docu-Montage section featuring a mosaic of compelling documentaries from around the world is among new features added to the glamour of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year. The addition marks India’s Oscar entry in the field and also to highlight the growing importance of documentaries in film making at present. The award for best web series on OTT has also been introduced this year.

The nine-day festival will kick start with the international premiere of 'Catching Dust', the mind-catching drama thriller by award-winning British filmmaker Stuart Gatt in Goa on Monday.

Hollywood actor-producer Michael Douglas will receive the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.



Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that in an age where technology continues to reshape the way we consume content, film festivals remain a testament to the enduring appeal of cinematic experience.

"IFFI has become a perfect platform for establishing collaborations, joint productions and cutting–edge technology and IFFI has been growing every year due to the passion of our filmmakers and collaborations with directors and filmmakers," he said.

The other highlight of 54th edition of IFFI is the world premiere of recently restored seven Indian classics including Dev Anand’s Guide released in 1965 and a biopic in Bengali Vidyapati (1937) directed by Debaki Bose.

Recently preserved films, that will screened during the festival, are Shyamchi Aai (Marathi/1953), Patala Bhairavi (Telugu/ 1951), Haqeeqat (Hindi/1964), Chorus (Bengali/1974), and Bees Saal Baad (Hindi/1962).

Also, three internationally restored films will also be showcased including The Exorcist Extended Director’s Cut (1973) and 1965’s melodrama Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors.

This year more than 270 films will be showcased at the festival. IFFI has received an overwhelming response this year with 2926 entries from 105 countries, three times more international submissions than last year, said the officials.

The festival will have 13 World Premieres, 18 International Premieres, 62 Asia and 89 India Premieres. There are 32 entries in 10 languages from 15 OTT platforms for the Best Web Series (OTT) Award. According to the officials, 15 feature films (12 International films and 3 Indian films) will compete for the coveted Golden Peacock Award.

On the introduction of the award for the OTT series, the director of the festival, Prithul Kumar said the best web series award is aimed at acknowledging, encouraging, and honoring, the flourishing content and its creators of OTT platforms.

An exhibition with immersive visual content has also been set up by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which will allow cinema enthusiasts to learn about films through interactive displays. Entry is free for all. Open-air screenings will also be held for the public at three locations.

