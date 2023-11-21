Madhuri Dixit honoured at ongoing 54th IFFI

By Express News Service

Madhuri Dixit was presented with the Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award at the 54th International Film Festival of India. The 2023 edition of the film gala kickstarted on Monday with a ceremony held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa’s Panaji.

In a statement, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, said, “An icon across the ages, Madhuri Dixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds.”

“Today, we are filled with admiration as we present the ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ Award to the talented, charismatic actress who has redefined excellence in cinema, at the 54th International Film Festival of India. A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy,” he added.

Madhuri was bestowed with the Indian Film Personality honour at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year. The 54th edition of IFFI will conclude on November 28.

