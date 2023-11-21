Home Entertainment Hindi

Madhuri Dixit honoured at ongoing 54th IFFI

From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds.”

Published: 21st November 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madhuri Dixit

By Express News Service

Madhuri Dixit was presented with the Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award at the 54th International Film Festival of India. The 2023 edition of the film gala kickstarted on Monday with a ceremony held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa’s Panaji.

In a statement, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, said, “An icon across the ages, Madhuri Dixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds.”

“Today, we are filled with admiration as we present the ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ Award to the talented, charismatic actress who has redefined excellence in cinema, at the 54th International Film Festival of India. A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy,” he added.

Madhuri was bestowed with the Indian Film Personality honour at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI)  last year. The 54th edition of IFFI will conclude on November 28.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhuri Dixit Bharatiya Cinema award IFFI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp