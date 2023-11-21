Home Entertainment Hindi

Shabana Azmi-Zeenat Aman’s 'Bun Tikki' begins filming

Bun Tikki is also being produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza.

Published: 21st November 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 11:36 AM

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol (Photo | Abhay Deol Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actor Abhay Deol took to Instagram on Monday to announce the commencement of the shoot of his upcoming film Bun Tikki. The film, produced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, will also mark the comeback of veteran actor Zeenat Aman. Shabana Azmi will also feature in the film.

Abhay posted selfies with the film’s crew, along with the director and producer. “A film may be the vision of one person, but it takes a team to bring it to life. I am so grateful to be working with such talented and dedicated individuals! Honestly, we could not have had a better producer than Manish Malhotra to inspire and support us to bring to you Bun Tikki, a special little film that is very close to my heart,” he captioned the post.

The film will be produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza under Manish Malhotra’s banner, Stage 5 Productions. Earlier this year, the designer announced his directorial debut, a biopic of actor Meena Kumari, with Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Earlier this year, Manish Malhotra announced his directorial debut, a biopic of actress Meena Kumari, with Kriti Sanon in the lead. While the details regarding the plot are kept under wraps, Malhotra revealed that Bun Tikki will be ‘an emotionally resoant story’. He also revealed that they have started filming in Shimla. 
 

