ZEE5 sets December 8 premiere for Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Kadak Singh'

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Kadak Singh' (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thriller drama "Kadak Singh", headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 8, the platform has announced.

The film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

According to the makers, "Kadak Singh" follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav (Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past.

ZEE5 made the release date announcement on its official X page on Monday night.

The film's trailer was launched at the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

"Ek haadsa. 4 kahaaniyaan. 1 blurry truth. Will #KadakSingh be able to find his truth? Trailer Out Now! #KadakSinghOnZEE5 @TripathiiPankaj @parvatweets #SanjanaSanghi @JayaAhsan2," the streamer said in the post.

"Kadak Singh" also stars Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev.

The film is produced by Wiz Films, HT Content Studio, and KVN and co-produced by Shyam Sunder and Indrani Mukherjee.

