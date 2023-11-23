Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan and Sandeep Modi to team up next

The announcement came on the occasion of the Kartik’s 33rd birthday on Wednesday.

Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

The Night Manager and Aarya-fame Sandeep Modi is all set to direct Kartik Aaryan in his next. The film will be produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner along with Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms. 

The announcement came on the occasion of Kartik’s 33rd birthday on Wednesday. Along with informing that the film will hit theatres on August 15, 2025, Kartik wrote on social media, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life in a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented Sandeep Modi, and the powerhouse Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor.”

Further, Karan Johar wrote, “Kartik, happy birthday to you. May our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen. Ekta Kapoor, being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different.” More details regarding the film’s title, plot and cast are yet to be announced by the makers. 

