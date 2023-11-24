Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran filmmaker and actor Armaan Kohli's father Raj Kumar Kohli passes away at 93

Apparently, Raj Kumar Kohli went to shower on Friday morning and didn't come out for some time. Then his son Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor.

Published: 24th November 2023 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Raj Kumar Kohli

Renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli

By ANI

MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker and actor Armaan Kohli's father, Raj Kumar Kohli, passed away on Friday at the age of 93. He was known for his films like 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani', 'Naagin', 'Badle Ki Aag' and 'Pati Patni aur Tawaif'.

He passed away this morning due to a heart attack.

Apparently, Raj Kumar Kohli went to shower on Friday morning and didn't come out for some time. Then his son Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor.

Reportedly Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral will take place today evening.

Talking about Armaan Kohli, he starred in several Bollywood films like 'Dushman Zamana', 'Anam', 'Qahar' and the multi-starrer film 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani' among others.

He was last seen in Salman Khan's family drama film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

Armaan also appeared in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 7'. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Armaan Kohli Raj Kumar Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp