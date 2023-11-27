Home Entertainment Hindi

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram to get married in Imphal on November 29

Lin, 37, is a model, actor and businesswoman, who has featured in films such as "Mary Kom", "Rangoon" and recently "Jaane Jaan".

Published: 27th November 2023

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram (Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on Saturday announced that they are getting married on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur.

Randeep, 47, and Lin took to Instagram to share the details about their wedding in the latter's hometown, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai for their film industry friends.

"Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends.

"We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful," the couple said in a joint statement.

The duo has been in a relationship for some time.

Hooda was last seen in movie "Sergeant".

His upcoming film is "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar", which he has also directed.

