Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Main Atal Hoon' to release on this date

Pankaj Tripathi’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic, Main Atal Hoon, now has a release date. The film, written by Utkarsh Naithani and directed by Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning films such as Natarang and Balgandharva, will be released in theatres on January 19, 2024.

Sharing four new posters from the film on Instagram and announcing the release date, Pankaj wrote, “Heart of Gold... Man of Steel... A versatile Poet... The visionary behind the New India. Witness the story of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Main Atal Hoon in cinemas on 19th January 2024.”

Previously, speaking to PTI, the actor had said that doing a biopic is difficult since people have been exposed to the public figure.

“When people watch the film, they see whether the actor is doing mimicry or not? Or how has the actor captured the nuances, like mannerisms? I believe it is important to get these outer things correct but what is more important is to understand the person's thoughts and his core personality, and get that correct. As an actor you must tap into it, because that's what stays with people,” he said.

The film is backed by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

