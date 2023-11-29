Release date of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' out

By Express News Service

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday-starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will premiere on Netflix on December 26. It has been directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh.

Set in Mumbai, the film, co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will narrate the coming-of-age story of three friends.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment described the film as a love letter to friendships in the era of social media and said, “It’s great to have an exceptional ensemble featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav beautifully capturing the pulse of this generation. Our film has found a perfect home on Netflix and we strongly believe that this film will resonate with audiences globally.’’

Producers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti of Tiger Baby share, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan holds a special place in our hearts. The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It’s a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations.

We are committed to providing younger voices a platform to share original and fresh stories with audiences both locally and globally.” Siddhant and Ananya last worked together in Gehraiyaan (2022). Zoya earlier directed Siddhant on Gully Boy (2019).



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday-starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will premiere on Netflix on December 26. It has been directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh. Set in Mumbai, the film, co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will narrate the coming-of-age story of three friends. Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment described the film as a love letter to friendships in the era of social media and said, “It’s great to have an exceptional ensemble featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav beautifully capturing the pulse of this generation. Our film has found a perfect home on Netflix and we strongly believe that this film will resonate with audiences globally.’’googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Producers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti of Tiger Baby share, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan holds a special place in our hearts. The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It’s a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations. We are committed to providing younger voices a platform to share original and fresh stories with audiences both locally and globally.” Siddhant and Ananya last worked together in Gehraiyaan (2022). Zoya earlier directed Siddhant on Gully Boy (2019). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp