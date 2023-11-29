Home Entertainment Hindi

Release date of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' out

Set in Mumbai, the film, co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will narrate the coming-of-age story of three friends.

Published: 29th November 2023 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday-starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will premiere on Netflix on December 26. It has been directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh. 

Set in Mumbai, the film, co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will narrate the coming-of-age story of three friends.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment described the film as a love letter to friendships in the era of social media and said, “It’s great to have an exceptional ensemble featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav beautifully capturing the pulse of this generation. Our film has found a perfect home on Netflix and we strongly believe that this film will resonate with audiences globally.’’

Producers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti of Tiger Baby share, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan holds a special place in our hearts. The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It’s a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations.  

We are committed to providing younger voices a platform to share original and fresh stories with audiences both locally and globally.” Siddhant and Ananya last worked together in Gehraiyaan (2022). Zoya earlier directed Siddhant on Gully Boy (2019).
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp