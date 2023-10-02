WATCH | Pakistani actor Mahira Khan marries partner Salim Karim; groom tears up at wedding

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan married her long-time boyfriend Salim Karim who is a businessman in an intimate ceremony with select friends and family. Videos from her wedding day are going viral on social media.

Mahira's manager, Anushay Talha Khan, confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories with a video of the "Raees" star walking down the aisle. The short clip opens with Mahira, 38, walking towards the groom in a pastel lehenga with an elaborate veil. Salim is seen crying as Mahira walks down the aisle. He is seen hugging her as she removes her veil.

Salim, who is the CEO of Pakistani telecom company Simpaisa, wore a black achkan and powder blue saafa.

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari from 2007 to 2015. They parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan.

In a podcast, Mahira had once recollected a tough phase in her life and past relationship. “Post Azu, I knew my marriage was…even prior I think.. But I think you let it go on and you love the person, who is your childhood sweetheart..But I think that was a very painful and difficult time. I was so young at the time. I had a baby, I was scared. Professionally, I was very successful. I never knew I would become successful overnight with Humsafar. But personally, it was a tough time,” Mahira shared.

The actor met Salim in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019 in Turkiye.

On the work front, Mahira was most recently seen alongside frequent collaborator Fawad Khan in Pakistani blockbuster "The Legend of Maula Jatt". The two actors will also share screen space in the upcoming Netflix series, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo", also starring Sanam Saeed.

Mahira Hafeez Khan started her career as a VJ in 2006. She has acted in a number of Pakistani movies and shows including ‘Bol’, ‘Bin Roye’, ‘Manto’, among others.

She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’ in 2017.

The actress is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic drama 'Humsafar' opposite Fawad Khan.

She made her big screen debut opposite Atif Aslam in the romance 'BoL'. She made her debut as a producer with sports web series 'Baarwan Khiladi'.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

